Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $113.93

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.93 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 137 ($1.83). Regional REIT shares last traded at GBX 135.60 ($1.82), with a volume of 413,632 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital raised shares of Regional REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.74 million, a P/E ratio of -163.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 52.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,614.46%.

In other news, insider Massy Larizadeh bought 102,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,221.40 ($13,686.93). Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

