Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.88

Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and traded as high as $32.59. Sprott Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 26,823 shares.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprott Gold Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGDM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

About Sprott Gold Miners ETF

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.