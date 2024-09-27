Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRIP. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 382,223 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after buying an additional 277,593 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter worth $3,193,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 53.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,364,000 after purchasing an additional 822,712 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 883.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 653,436 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 586,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $11,142,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP opened at $14.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.32%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

