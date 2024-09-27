DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.73

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.73 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 11.70 ($0.16). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 11.70 ($0.16), with a volume of 120,423 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DP Poland in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get DP Poland alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DP Poland

DP Poland Stock Performance

DP Poland Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £105.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,076.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.01.

(Get Free Report)

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.