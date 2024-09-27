Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.11.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $85.98 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,693.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $26,935,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 340,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,328,000 after buying an additional 120,589 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 201,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 55,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.