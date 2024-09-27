Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $165.88

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.88 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.28). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.25), with a volume of 151,090 shares.
Henderson High Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The firm has a market cap of £288.79 million, a PE ratio of 988.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.43.
Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.63. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.
About Henderson High Income Trust
Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson High Income Trust
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.