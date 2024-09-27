Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $165.88

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.88 ($2.22) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.28). Henderson High Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 168 ($2.25), with a volume of 151,090 shares.

Henderson High Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The firm has a market cap of £288.79 million, a PE ratio of 988.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 161.43.

Henderson High Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.63. Henderson High Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.

About Henderson High Income Trust

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

