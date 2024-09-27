Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $586.11

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 586.11 ($7.85) and traded as low as GBX 578.26 ($7.74). Pacific Horizon Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 585 ($7.83), with a volume of 237,501 shares trading hands.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 586.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 606.46. The firm has a market cap of £528.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,026.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

