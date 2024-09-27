Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Universal Music Group Trading Up 1.2 %

UNVGY opened at 13.14 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of 11.29 and a twelve month high of 15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of 12.70 and a 200-day moving average of 14.20.

Universal Music Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

