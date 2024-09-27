Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $65.72

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and traded as low as $64.11. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $64.58, with a volume of 47,558 shares changing hands.

Separately, UBS Group raised Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.62.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.55 billion for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

