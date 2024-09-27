Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Rises By 33.1%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 443,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. Toyota Tsusho has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $62.01.
Toyota Tsusho Company Profile
