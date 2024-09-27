Short Interest in Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Rises By 33.1%

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 590,100 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the August 31st total of 443,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Toyota Tsusho Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TYHOF opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. Toyota Tsusho has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $62.01.

Toyota Tsusho Company Profile

Toyota Tsusho Corporation engages in the metals, parts and logistics, mobility, machinery, energy and project, chemicals and electronics, and food and consumer services businesses worldwide. It provides automotive steel sheets and non-ferrous metals; metal products; non-ferrous metal ingots, materials, and products; rare earth and metal resources; parts; logistics services; tire and wheel assembly services; and automotive interior and exterior parts and accessories, as well as operates technoparks and recycles waste metals and other materials.

