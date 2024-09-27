Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Innovative EV Technologies Price Performance
VAPR stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. Innovative EV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Innovative EV Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative EV Technologies
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative EV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative EV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.