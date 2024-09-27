Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as low as C$1.06. Cypress Development shares last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 33,605 shares trading hands.

Cypress Development Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 42.15 and a current ratio of 42.83. The firm has a market cap of C$159.72 million and a P/E ratio of -43.60.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

