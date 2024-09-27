Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.31

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.31 and traded as high as C$12.33. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 16,346 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Polaris Renewable Energy

Polaris Renewable Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$258.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.35.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.6495816 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Renewable Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. This is a boost from Polaris Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 164.00%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.