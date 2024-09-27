Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Update

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the August 31st total of 1,413,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 647.4 days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VIMGF opened at C$4.12 on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 1-year low of C$2.68 and a 1-year high of C$4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.86.

Get Vimian Group AB (publ) alerts:

Vimian Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimian Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.