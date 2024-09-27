J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.71

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and traded as high as $4.05. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 43,915 shares traded.

J Sainsbury Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

About J Sainsbury

(Get Free Report)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.