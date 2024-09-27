Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Global Payments by 154.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $97.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

