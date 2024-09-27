Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Decreases By 19.4%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,962,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 2,434,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,905.5 days.
Vonovia Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $36.77.
About Vonovia
