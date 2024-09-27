Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Drops By 37.9%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,000 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the August 31st total of 846,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $3.36 on Friday. Verano has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.23 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. On average, analysts expect that Verano will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Verano to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

