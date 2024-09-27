Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF) Short Interest Update

Vitalhub Corp. (OTCMKTS:VHIBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Shares of Vitalhub stock opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.33. Vitalhub has a twelve month low of C$2.08 and a twelve month high of C$6.58.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

Vitalhub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.