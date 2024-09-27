VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of VCVOF opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

