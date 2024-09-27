Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Up 115.8% in September

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 115.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VONHF opened at C$64.07 on Friday. Vontobel has a 52 week low of C$64.07 and a 52 week high of C$64.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.10.

About Vontobel

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

