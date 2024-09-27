V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Down 34.9% in September

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

V Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VCHYF opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. V Technology has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $18.18.

V Technology Company Profile

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

