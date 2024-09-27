Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Short Interest Update

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

Shares of VLPNY opened at $4.62 on Friday. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.