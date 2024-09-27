Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Stock Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 227,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $9,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 669.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 264,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 91.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

FUTY opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.50. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $51.85.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

