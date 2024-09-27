Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,992 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $9,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.70 and a 200-day moving average of $124.31. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $144.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 755.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.