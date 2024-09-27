Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,317 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Logitech International worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 166.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,279,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 798,759 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after buying an additional 306,948 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Logitech International by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,349,000 after buying an additional 255,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $15,091,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.82.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $1.3687 dividend. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.