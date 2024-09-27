Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 119,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,370 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of WMS opened at $156.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $184.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.76 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

Get Our Latest Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.