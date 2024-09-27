Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.49

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as high as C$15.05. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$14.86, with a volume of 28,976 shares trading hands.

Fairfax India Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.46.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

