Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 33,759 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,759 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 325.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after buying an additional 302,492 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 181,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $7,871,000.

BATS:JMST opened at $50.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

