Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.92% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $11,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,421,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after acquiring an additional 256,273 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,753,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,960,000 after acquiring an additional 194,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,137,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,022,000 after acquiring an additional 138,212 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 179.3% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 63,676 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.48. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.