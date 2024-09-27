Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 35,564 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,564 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Select Medical by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEM opened at $34.45 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

