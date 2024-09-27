Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stake Reduced by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 567,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,523 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 22.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Infosys by 50.8% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of INFY opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

