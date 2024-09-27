Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.29 Million Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,645 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.52% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 126,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,848 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 31,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $740.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

