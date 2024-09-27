American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 67.0% during the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 76,479 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WSC shares. Barclays downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.90.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,263.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

