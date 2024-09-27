Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Lumentum worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 93.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lumentum from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $64.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 40.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.