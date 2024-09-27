SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Position Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,950,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $893,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.57. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

