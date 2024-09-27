American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 167.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.38% of Bank First worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Bank First by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 6.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank First by 1.7% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank First by 65,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bank First by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

BFC stock opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.46. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $887.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Bank First Company Profile



Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

