Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.32 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,750 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $11,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the second quarter worth $323,000.

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

