American Century Companies Inc. Sells 3,950 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $280.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.23 and a 200-day moving average of $255.81. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $289.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,883,279.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total transaction of $472,944.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 12,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.63, for a total transaction of $3,004,017.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,279.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock worth $3,936,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PIPR

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.