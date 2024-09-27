Rhumbline Advisers Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) by 3,380.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Groupon were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter worth $475,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Groupon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRPN. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Groupon from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,696.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Groupon news, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,531.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,696.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Groupon Stock Performance

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.80. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $124.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

(Free Report)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.