Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,359,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mueller Industries by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 89,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 200,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100,696 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 174,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 23,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $3,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,214,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,904,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI opened at $71.60 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.96 and a twelve month high of $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.03%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.