Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,134.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.68. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

