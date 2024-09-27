Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 73,891 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 477,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin purchased 7,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at $372,647.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.7 %

TSLX stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 74.19%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

