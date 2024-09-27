Cadinha & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 726.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,926,000. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $191.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.68 and its 200-day moving average is $182.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock worth $1,220,129,922 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.