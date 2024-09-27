Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 951.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 870.9% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 425.7% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 7,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,812.4% in the second quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 761.8% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 265,533 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,804,000 after purchasing an additional 234,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Melius Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total transaction of $20,021,677.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,107,588.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.