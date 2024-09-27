NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,812.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.8% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

