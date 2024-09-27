TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 121,133 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 829.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,741 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,133 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 536,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $265,910,000 after purchasing an additional 99,609 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,397,403 shares of company stock valued at $526,762,784 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

