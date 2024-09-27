Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $286,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $265,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $205.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.00. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $211.89. The stock has a market cap of $964.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

