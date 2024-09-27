Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 32,140 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 905.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,689 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 843.8% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 570,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after buying an additional 510,294 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 772.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 945.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 972.8% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in NVIDIA by 752.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 56,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 165,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.27, for a total value of $20,021,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,107,588.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,329,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock valued at $526,762,784 over the last 90 days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.