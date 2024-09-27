Outfitter Financial LLC Has $242,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 731.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 959.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 136,894 shares during the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6,330.2% in the 2nd quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 52,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 51,338 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 863.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 429,618 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,075,000 after acquiring an additional 385,015 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 870.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,397,403 shares of company stock worth $526,762,784. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.76. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.